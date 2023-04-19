World’s last ‘wild’ horse foal born at Whipsnade Zoo takes first steps
Zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a critically endangered Przewalski’s foal at Whipsnade Zoo - the world’s last “truly wild” species of horse.
The pointy-eared foal was born on 13 April at the conservation zoo, as part of the European Endangered Species Programme for the species and is just starting to stretch his legs and explore his surroundings.
Keepers had been monitoring the foal’s pregnant mum, Charlotte, and were delighted when she gave birth to the healthy foal in a secluded area of the 600-acre conservation zoo.
Eagle-eyed visitors watching from a distance also glimpsed a sneak peek of the wobbling youngster standing up for the first time.
