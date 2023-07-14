Woman’s TikTok reason why she refused to give up seat to mother with kids goes viral

‘Before anyone comes after me… the kids looked like they were about 11 and 15 years old’

An American business woman who posted a video on TikTok to explain why she refused to give up her plane seat so a mother could sit next to her two kids has been praised for her actions.

Tammy Nelson posted the clip on the social media site that has been watched more than 1.5 million times to say why she turned down the mother’s request to move from her window seat to an aisle seat for a Delta Airlines flight from Cincinnati, Ohio, to San Jose, California.

She said on TikTok: “I got on the plane and a woman was sitting in my seat and when I mentioned it to her, she said, ‘oh, you want to sit here? I thought we could switch because these are my kids’. She points at the two seats next to mine.

“I said ‘as long as it’s a window seat, I’m happy to switch’. She points to the row behind us and says, ‘mine is right there”. It’s the middle seat’.”

However, Tammy, who is the founder and CEO of CONQUERing, a global jewelry brand, had to politely decline when she saw it was a middle seat.

She wrote: “Having had only 90 minutes of sleep the night before and knowing I had to give a presentation to 500 people, I desperately needed some sleep, so I did not agree to switch seats.”

Tammy said the irate mother then “proceeded to complain for at least 15 minutes to the person next to her loud enough for me to hear”.

“But the woman actually defended me – several times. It was so kind and I appreciated it so much because I was feeling really guilty.”

Tammy added: “Before anyone comes after me… the kids looked like they were about 11 and 15 years old.

“And the mum was in arms-reach of both of them from the middle seat in the row behind us.”

Tammy’s stance was widely applauded on Tiktok with one user commenting: “It’s your seat. It’s okay you wanted to keep it!”

Another said: “Don’t feel guilty for standing up for your needs! And you weren’t taking something that wasn’t yours…. It was rightfully your seat! Be strong.”

Other TikTokers agreed saying: “I would not move! I don’t care if it’s a kid or an old person, we’re all responsible for planning accordingly” and: “Not giving up my window seat for a middle seat, nope, no way!”

Tammy also spoke out in the comments saying she was grateful to the stranger who defended her, adding: “She was so nice! A complete stranger. I really appreciated her vote of confidence that my decsion wasn’t terrible.”

Tammy later told Newsweek that she gets motion sickness during takeoff and landing if she can't see out the window.

“I also don't get a lot of sleep. I often try to get a little sleep on planes which is easiest with a window seat,” she explained.

"On that particular day, I only had 90 minutes of sleep the night before," she said. "And I was headed into a high-pressure work week where I would be presenting to 500 people and really needed to be at my very best so getting a little sleep on that flight was extra-important."

After the overwhelming support of her stance, Tammy added that "people are fed up with people feeling entitled".

"Clearly the woman just expected that I would make a change to meet her needs, not considering what she had done (or not done) that put her in that situation," she said.

"She just expected me to flex my plans to suit her needs. There seems to be a growing trend of this entitlement in society and I think people are just sick of it."

Tammy said that while it's always important to "prioritise kindness" in life, she had to put her "need for rest" first.

"Aim to be kind and consider the request, but also to go with your gut and feel confident in standing your ground," she said. "One person's lack of planning doesn't need to be an inconvenience to you."