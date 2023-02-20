Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann goes viral as she asks for DNA test

Julia Wendell (21) took to TikTok last week where she said she believes she could be the young British girl who disappeared in Portugal in May 2007.

A Polish woman who claims she may be Madeleine McCann has gone viral on social media.

Julia said she has collected a host of “evidence” to back up her claims, which she has listed on her account @iammadeleinemccan.

She appears to have the same mark on the pupil of her eye as Madeleine and insists she, like the missing girl, has a freckle on her leg.

Additionally, Julia said in a video that she has never seen her birth certificate and, despite asking her mother to see it “many times”, she “always changes the subject of the conversation”.

Madeleine McCann (above) who vanished in Portugal in 2007

She has also shared a number of photos of Gerry and Kate McCann to compare her features with them.

And while she is 21 years old and Madeleine would only be 19 today, Julia believes that her age may have been changed by potential kidnappers to avoid suspicion.

In another clip, she explained how she came to the realisation that she may be the missing girl.

“I have lived a very hard life and suffered a lot of trauma. My abuser was a German paedophile who was a suspect in the Madeleine McCann investigation.

“I had not heard of (the Madeleine McCann) case until I started asking my parents questions about my childhood as I have little to no memory of it.

“The memories are all very blurry and when I have had conversations with my parents, things don't seem to add up and they always try to change the subject.”

She continued: “I have asked for pictures of when my mum was pregnant with me, other medical records and any pictures from my childhood and she never shows them, she just always tells me I’m crazy.

"My school teacher when I was very young said that I wasn’t there from the start but my parents insist I was.

"After all this confusion I began to do my own research I discovered what had happened to Madeleine McCann and started to piece together the similarities we shared.

"It has been so stressful trying to get people to listen to me."

Julia is now claiming that the McCanns have agreed to do a DNA test to find out the truth.

A source close to the family said: “The family are taking no chances; they are willing to look at all leads. It is important they look at all of the factors, the girl does look similar. There’s no disputing that.

“If what she says is true, there is every chance it could be her. It all adds up.”