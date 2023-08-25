Woman killed when Prigozhin plane went down shared poignant pic before doomed flight

The stewardess had reportedly told family members the plane was delayed due to a technical inspection

The poignant last photo taken by the only woman who was killed when the plane reportedly carrying Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed has appeared online.

The photo was posted by flight attendant Kristina Raspopova on Twitter just before she boarded the private jet that went down on August 23.

Ms Raspopova was one of the three crew who, along with seven passengers, was killed when the doomed flight from Moscow to St Petersburg ended up in a field 300km from the Russian capital.

Her last post features a photo taken in an airport lounge while she waited for “mystery repairs” to be carried out on the plane.

The stewardess had reportedly told family members the plane was delayed due to a technical inspection.

Raspopova's last photo posted on Twitter

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led an aborted mutiny against Russia's armed forces in June, was on the passenger list of the Embraer-135 (EBM-135BJ) flight that crashed on Wednesday in the Tver region, north-west of the capital Moscow.

According to Russia's state-run news agency Interfax, all ten bodies were recovered.

Vladimir Putin has confirmed the death of Prigozhin, who, he said, had made some made “some serious mistakes” and met with a “difficult fate”.

In a meeting at the Kremlin, Putin publicly referred to the crash for the first time, as he offered “sincere condolences” to the families of the 10 people on board, including Prigozhin.

“I have known Prigozhin for a long time, since the 1990s,” Putin is quoted as saying.

“He made some serious mistakes in life, but he also achieved the necessary results for himself but also for the greater good when I asked him. He was a talented man, a talented businessman,” the Russian leader said.

Putin added that Prigozhin’s Wagner group “made a significant contribution to the fight against Nazism in Ukraine”.

“We remember this, know this, and won’t forget it,” he said.

Putin said he was told that Prigozhin had returned from Africa earlier on Wednesday, shortly before his apparent death, and had held meetings with officials in Moscow.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in the plane crash

He said that Russian investigators would pursue the investigation into the crash “to the end”.

Crash investigators in Kuzhenkino, in Russia’s Tver region, have been picking through the wreckage of the jet as part of the probe led by Ivan Sibul, who has previously examined other high-profile plane crashes.

US and western officials said it was likely that an intentional explosion had brought down the plane, which crashed into a field, north of the Russian capital.

“A definitive conclusion has not been reached, but an explosion is the leading theory of what caused the plane to crash in a field between Moscow and St Petersburg,” the New York Times has quoted US officials as saying. “The explosion could have been caused by a bomb or other device planted on the aircraft,” they said.

A woman looks at the portrait of politician and warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial

The Pentagon said the US believed Prigozhin had been killed but did not give any specifics other than to deny the plane had been hit by a surface-to-air missile.

“Our initial assessment is that it’s likely Prigozhin was killed,” spokesperson Brig Gen Pat Ryder said. “We’re continuing to assess the situation.

"We don’t have any information to indicate right now the press reporting stating that there was some type of surface-to-air missile that took down the plane. We assess that information to be inaccurate.”

One witness, Vitaly Stepenok (72) told Reuters he heard an “explosion or a bang” before seeing the jet plummet to the ground.

“Usually, if an explosion happens on the ground then you get an echo, but it was just a bang and I looked up and saw white smoke,” Stepenok said.

“One wing flew off in one direction and the fuselage went like that,” he said, gesturing with his arms to show the plane heading down towards the ground.

“And then it glided down on one wing. It didn’t nose-dive, it was gliding.”

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said Kyiv had nothing to do with the presumed death of Prigozhin.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Zelenskiy telling journalists on Thursday: “We had nothing to do with it. Everybody realises who has something to do with it.”

Meanwhile, Wagner fighters and a few dozen members of the public have been gathered at a makeshift memorial for Prigozhin in his home town of St Petersburg.

Men in military camouflage uniforms have been seen laying flowers in front of portraits of Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, a close Prigozhin ally often described as the founder of the mercenary group, who was also named on the passenger list.