Woman has 23 forgotten contact lenses removed from eye in shocking video

The cringe worthy video has more than a million views, with people unable to take their eyes off the bizarre viral post.

A viral video from a Californian doctor has served as a stern warning to contact lens wearers after a woman has 23 removed from her eye on camera.

The patient put a new pair on every day for 23 days after forgetting to remove them, the ophthalmologist revealed on Instagram.

The cringe worthy video has more than a million views, with people unable to take their eyes off the bizarre footage.

"A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning,” the California Eye Associates Instagram page said.

"23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic.”

The video shows the doctor removing all 23 contact lenses from the eye of the forgetful patient.

"I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted a total of 23. I had to use a very fine surgical instrument, a jeweller's forceps, to separate the contact lenses,” she said in a later post.

"They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month."

Commenters were confused and horrified by the post, scared into taking the warning seriously.

"The way my jaw DROPPED,” one said.

"I freak when there’s an eyelash in my eye,” another said, flabbergasted as to how the patient didn’t notice the issues with her vision.

"I would recommend glasses to this lady, no more contacts for her,” one responded.