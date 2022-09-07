Woman had twins with different fathers after having sex with two men on same day

The teen collected DNA from the person who she thought was the father but after two tests, found the results only came back positive for one of the twins

A woman in Brazil who had sex with two men on the same day has claimed she has given birth to twins with different fathers.

In a case described as “one in a million”, the unnamed 19-year-old, from Minerios in Goias, discovered the astonishing situation when she sought a paternity test to confirm who the father was.

She claimed the paternity test revealed that each twin had different fathers.

The teen had collected DNA from the person who she thought was the father but after two tests, found the results only came back positive for one of the twins.

After realising that she had sex with a different man on the same day he took the test which confirmed that he was the second twin's father.

The phenomenon, which is scientifically named heteroparental superfecundation, was described as extremely rare by her doctor.

Speaking to Globo, Dr Tulio Jorge Franco explained: “It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilised by different men. The babies share the mother's genetic material, but they grow in different placentas.”

It has been claimed that there are only about 20 other cases in the world where this has happened.

Local media reported that the children are now 16 months but Dr Franco only spoke about the case this week.

And now, one of the fathers looks after both children, giving their mother support.