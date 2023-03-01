Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann reportedly starred in ‘porn videos’

Julia Wendell attracted a huge amount of attention recently after she posted videos claiming to be Madeleine McCann

Police have ruled Julia Faustyna has no connection to Madeleine McCann, as the Polish woman’s career in the sex industry has been revealed.

Julia Wendell, as she is also known, attracted a huge amount of global attention recently after she posted videos to social media claiming to be Madeleine McCann, the three-year-old child from Leicestershire who went missing on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

"Yes, I have made pornographic videos, but I am not a porn actress, and the fact that I have made them does not change anything," Ms Faustyna told El Mundo newspaper.

The Spanish news site reports that Ms Faustyna has numerous profiles with sex videos on the sites Manyvids, IwantClips and Pornhub.

Meanwhile, Pawel Noga from the Provincial Police Headquarters in Wroclaw, Poland, says that security services have ruled out any connection between Ms Faustyna and Madeleine, in a translation verified by Global News.

The crux of Julia’s claim to be the missing child centred around a similar eye disorder known as a coloboma, which is a hole in the structure of the eye, causing a visible mark.

She also pointed to similarities in a dimple and several moles and freckles.

“I don’t remember most of my childhood, but my earliest memory is very strong. It’s about holidays in hot place where there was a beach and white or very light-coloured buildings with apartments,” Ms Faustyna had said.

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal 15 years ago. Photo: PA

Julia’s parents released a statement describing their hurt at the claims being made by their daughter, stating that the woman’s real motivation is notoriety: “We are devastated by the current situation. We would like to take a stand on Julia, which has circulated the internet (sic) and media in many countries.

“It is obvious to us as a family that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and stepdaughter.

“We have memories, we have pictures. Julia also owns these photos because she took them from the family home along with her birth certificate, as well as numerous discharges from hospitals.

“We have always tried to understand any situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medications, psychologists and psychiatrists were all provided.

“She refuses treatment, does not take medication regularly. What's happening now has given her one million followers. The internet does not forget, and it is obvious that Julia is not Maddie,” the family said.

Julia Wendell believes she may be Madeleine McCann. Photo: Instagram/@iammadeleinemccan

The Official Find Madeleine Campaign refused to comment, saying that “Due to an active police investigation, Gerry and Kate are not issuing any statements or giving interviews unless requested by The Metropolitan Police.”

Madeleine went missing in Praia de Luz, Portugal, on a family holiday almost 16 years ago this summer.

Her parents had been dining at a nearby tapas bar when their daughter was abducted.

A German man has been accused of involvement and the German police stated in 2020 that the girl was assumed dead.

British police, however, remain actively investigating the disappearance as a missing person case.