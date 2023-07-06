Wigs, weapons, gold, stuffed alligator and photo of severed heads found in Prigozhin’s palace

A raid on the St Petersburg palace of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has uncovered a closet of wigs, weapons, millions in cash, stashes of gold bars, a stuffed alligator and a framed photo of what is believed to be the severed heads of his enemies.

The bizarre discoveries were made after Vladimir Putin ordered security services to burst into the exiled private military leader’s plush residence in revenge for his failed uprising in Russia.

Photos and video of armed officers searching the mansion were published by the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia yesterday while Prigozhin remains in exile in Belarus.

Gold bars

Images from the raid show a large closet containing various wigs in different styles and colours, and photos purporting to show Prigozhin wearing them

It is claimed billionaire Prigozhin had used the disguises in Africa and the Middle East as he operated on behalf of Putin.

One disguise shows him as an Employee of the Ministry of Defence in Sudan, while in another he is disguised as an assistant diplomat from Abu Dhabi. Other disguises show him posing as various military figures from Libya.

A piano and grand starcase

Also on display is what appears to be a stuffed alligator on a dresser table and a framed photo of severed heads.

A massive caches of weapons, including assault rifles and cartridges for them were found by security services in the sprawling mansion that has its own spa and sauna area

In one image a luxurious staircase with a grand piano sitting at its base is pictured while a giant sledgehammer with the inscription 'For use in important negotiations' was photographed in a reception room near a snooker table.

A vast number of boxes containing Russian bank notes worth around £86million (10billion Rubles) were also seized in raids on Prigozhin's estate, which included his office building.

Among the private military leader's other possessions photographed in his luxurious palace home is a Russian military uniform decorated with medals. Several passports were also found and photographed.

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Photos also revealed the vast luxury Prigozhin lived in, showing his private swimming pool, helipad, sauna, gym and a medical office.

The house also appears to have its own private prayer room, full of religious imagery.

However, some of the images leaked to state-backed Russian Telegram channels are believed to have been doctored in an attempt to further humiliate the Wagner chief.

Weapons and ammo

It comes just weeks after the warlord launched what appeared to be an armed insurrection against Putin that petered out after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal to end the conflict.

Lukashenko has claimed Prigozhin had returned to St Petersburg and although the location of the Wagner chief remains unknown, many of his fighters remain in camps in Belorussia.

In his first comments since his exile, Prigozhin earlier this week vowed his fighters will soon have “new victories”

“Our march of justice was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilising society,” Prigozhin said in a short audio message posted to the Wagner-affiliated Greyzone Telegram channel on Tuesday.

“And I think that we succeeded in much of this. In the near future, I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front.”

Since the failed insurrection, Russian state media, which once hailed Prigozhin and his fighters for their brutal, hard-line campaign in Ukraine, has turned on him for his perceived betrayal of President Putin.