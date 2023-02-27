Watch: Foxes clashes with badger and hedgehogs over leftover food
While food left by people in urban gardens – leftovers or commercially bought for this purpose – can provide benefits for wild animals, it can also draw competitors and predators close together.
Badgers, hedgehogs, foxes and cats are fighting and having stand-offs over food left in British gardens, a study has revealed.
Experts at Nottingham Trent University and the University of Brighton analysed hundreds of videos – recorded by the public – to investigate interactions within and between different species.
