Watch: Foxes clashes with badger and hedgehogs over leftover food

While food left by people in urban gardens – leftovers or commercially bought for this purpose – can provide benefits for wild animals, it can also draw competitors and predators close together.

Scrapping over scraps: British wildlife clashes over leftover food

Badgers, hedgehogs, foxes and cats are fighting and having stand-offs over food left in British gardens, a study has revealed.

Experts at Nottingham Trent University and the University of Brighton analysed hundreds of videos – recorded by the public – to investigate interactions within and between different species.

They found that while food left by people in urban gardens – leftovers or commercially bought for this purpose – can provide benefits for wild animals, it can also draw competitors and predators close together.


