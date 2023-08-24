Wagner Group threatens Putin as they prepare march on Moscow to avenge Prigozhin

“If the information about Prigozhin's death is confirmed, we will organise a second March of Justice on Moscow”

Wagner Group mercenaries have warned they will march on Moscow after it was claimed leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed in a plane crash near the Russian capital.

Fighters loyal to the warlord have posted videos on social media vowing retribution if Prigozhin and his deputy Dmitry Utkin are confirmed dead.

Telegram channels with links to Prigozhin blamed his death shortly after news of the crash emerged on “traitors” within Russia.

Warner Group fighters warn Putin

A Russian outlet closely linked with Prigozhin, Readovka, has reported that the private military company had a “long-established approved mechanism of action in the event of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin or Dmitry Utkin”.

A source was quoted as saying that in the event of Prigozhin's death, there is a mechanism for “full mobilisation”, regardless of who was at fault for his death.

The scene of the crash

At a Wagner address reported on last night it was stated: “We directly say that we suspect the Kremlin officials led by Putin of an attempt to kill him.

“If the information about Prigozhin's death is confirmed, we will organise a second March of Justice on Moscow.”

Masked men, claiming to be Wagner fighters also warned Putin in a video shared online: “There's a lot of talk right now about what the Wagner Group will do. We can tell you one thing. We are getting started, get ready for us.”

Russian officials claimed Prigozhin was on the plane, which crashed in a field, killing all ten on board. The Federal Air Transport Agency has also published a list of those it believed were on the flight, including Prigozhin and his deputy Dmitry Utkin.

The crash occurred just two months after his failed coup attempt against Putin's regime.

Russia jet crash kills 10: Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list say officials

Prigozhin, formerly known as Putin's chef and with longstanding links to the Kremlin dictator, is believed to have been on a “kill list” after the uprising failed and he was exiled to Belarus.

The former head of MI6 Sir John Sawyers told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “All the indications point to the fact that Putin has taken him out, he is reasserting his control.

Prigozhin

“He is making clear to everyone both inside Russia and outside he is not going to brook any challenge.”

However, Keir Giles, from the London-based think tank Chatham House, said that while passenger by the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board, it is also known that multiple individuals have changed their name to Yevgeny Prigozhin, as part of his efforts to cover his tracks.

“Let’s not be surprised if he pops up shortly in a new video from Africa,” Giles said.

This would not be the first time he had succeeded in disappearing after he was officially declared dead in Africa in 2019, before re-emerging before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin (62) had been keeping a low profile after he had been warned that his life was in danger in the wake of the failed coup. He was known to take huge care over his security and is rumoured to have not been on board the fateful plane, despite state TV asserting otherwise.

Putin has yet to comment on the incident and attended a concert last night, as supporters laid tributes outside the former Wagner Centre in St Petersburg.

There has been widespread speculation as to the cause of the crash among Russian social media channels with one suggestion that a fine wine on board may in fact have been a bomb in disguise.

Witnesses to the crash say they heard a loud bang before they saw the jet “fall from the sky”.

Images have been widely shared of the aftermath on social media but it had not been confirmed at this stage if this is the plane that Prigozhin is believed to have been on.

Local emergency services have said ten bodies have been retrieved from the wreckage, but it has not been confirmed that Prigozhin was among them.

Video footage shows a burning aircraft falling out of the sky in the Bologovsky district in the Tver region, 60 miles north of Moscow on Friday.

Wreckage, which appears to be that of a plane, was later seen in a field, with debris and bodies widely scattered around the area, while plumes of black smoke can be seen from miles away.

A source claimed: “The infrastructure [of the plane] was not damaged, the tail fell off in one settlement, everything else in another.

“The wing also fell off, we don't know yet what and where. Three people, the pilots, are torn to pieces.

“The rest are in the tail section. The plane burned out completely.

“Only the front part, windows and a piece of hardware remained, and a piece of the engine is lying on one wing. Everything else is burned out.”

Russian officials said of ten bodies found, one of them had its head separated from its shoulders.

A Telegram channel thought to be linked to Prigozhin said their leader had died, saying he had been “killed as a result of actions by traitors of Russia”.

A post described him as a 'hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland'.

Wagner deputy and co-founder Dmitry Utkin is also claimed to have been killed in the crash.

One of the other passengers said to have died, Valeriy Chekalov, has previously been sanctioned by the US due to his links to the Wagner group.

Russian State TV Rossiya24 was the first to announce warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin's death, stating: “A private jet flying from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed.

“Ten people were killed. Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers.”

Ultranationalist pro-war TV channel Tsargrad said the bodies of Yevgeny Prigozhin and fellow military warlord Dmitry Utkin had been identified at the crash site.

Washington confirmed on Wednesday evening that President Biden has been briefed, while UK government confirmed it was “monitoring the situation closely”.

US national security spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the possible death of Prigozhin would not be a surprise given his history with Putin.

“We have seen the reports of the crash and if confirmed, no-one should be surprised,” she said.

President Joe Biden told reporters: “I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised.”