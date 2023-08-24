Wagner Group mercenary leader Prigozhin was on crashed plane, Russian agency says

Rosaviatsia posted a list of seven passengers and three crew members who it said were on the plane “according to the airline”.

Mercenary leader Prigozhin was on crashed plane, Russian agency says

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing everyone on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency.

Rosaviatsia posted a list of seven passengers and three crew members who it said were on the plane “according to the airline”.

The private jet crashed en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, some 60 miles north of the Russian capital.