Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden
Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader.
Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship.
The decree was published on an official government website.
Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency (NSA), has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programmes.
He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his US citizenship.
