Vladimir Putin calls on obese 20st general to join war on Ukraine

The obese military man weighs over 20 stone and is understood to eat five meals per day as well as a litre of vodka.

Vladimir Putin has called a heavyweight general out of retirement as he continues his assault on Ukraine.

According to reports, Putin has brought General Pavel out of retirement following the loss of other senior officers in battle.

Pavel, who needs two sets of body armour to cover his torso, is a veteran of Russia’s war in Afghanistan in the region in the 1980s.

“Most of (Putin’s) best and battle-hardened senior commanders have been killed or injured fighting in Ukraine, so he is resorting to sending second-rate officers to the front who don’t last very long,” a source told the Daily Star.

“He is now dragging generals out of retirement, and one of those is General Pavel. Putin is like a Mafia boss who no one can refuse to obey,” they added.

“If a retired general gets a message from Putin saying Mother Russia needs you to fight in Ukraine, there is not much you can do.”

Putin has reportedly lost several generals in battle since the war began in late February, and has recently sacked a number of others.

General Pavel is 67 and had been living in retirement before getting the call-up to battle from Putin.