Vigil takes place for Cardiff crash victims
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident
Video Team
A night-time vigil takes place to remember those killed in a car crash in Wales that left two others seriously injured as questions continue to be asked about why it took the police so long to find them.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the accident while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, survived but remain in a critical condition, according to police.
