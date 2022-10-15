Vegan activists raid stores and pour milk on floors as they call for ‘plant-based future’

Animal Rebellion staged co-ordinated actions across multiple stores in London, Norwich, Manchester and Edinburgh, as dismayed shoppers watched on

Vegan activists have struck upmarket stores across the UK by dumping milk in the aisles as they called for a “plant-based future”.

In what was called a “Milk Pour” demonstration, young and well-dressed eco-hipsters hit Harrods in west London, Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly, a Waitrose in Edinburgh and a Whole Foods, and M&S shops.

They grabbed milk containers from shelves and poured it over the floors and counters while posting videos of their actions.

Animal Rebellion staged co-ordinated actions across multiple stores in London, Norwich, Manchester and Edinburgh, as dismayed shoppers watched on.

The meat counter at Harrods was targeted by the eco mob, while in Fortnum & Mason the cheese counter was vandalised.

Milk was also poured on the floors of a Waitrose

Animal Rebellion said it is calling for a plant-based future and highlighting the need to support farmers in transitioning to a sustainable plant-based food system.

Lou Hadden, a charity worker from Herefordshire who joined the action at Fortnum and Mason, said: “This is not how I imagined spending my weekend.

“Unfortunately, this disruption is necessary to get those in power to listen to the academics at Oxford, Harvard and the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

“The world's best climate and land scientists are calling for the transition to a plant-based food system.

“We need bold and decisive politics at this time, not the horror show we currently see.”

In the Waitrose in Edinburgh, protesters marched up to the milk aisle and proceeded to systematically pour out gallons of milk onto the floor

Creating puddles all over the aisle, the group continued to carry on the disruption after security staff had approached them, with one holding a sign reading 'plant-based future’.

After pouring out the cartons, the group then sat on the ground in the milk and were seen refusing to leave the store.

Speaking about the protest, Hannah (21) said they had targeted the Edinburgh Waitrose to try and draw attention to the benefits of a plant-based future.

She said: “We urgently need the government to support farmers in the transition to a plant-based future. In a plant-based food system farmers and countryside, alike, would thrive. Instead of desolate fields we could see beautiful woodlands stewarded by independent, well-supported farmers.

"This is the critical solution to the climate and ecological emergencies that are ravaging the Global South and seeing 40 degree temperatures in the UK.”

Skylar Sharples, an international development graduate from Bristol and one of the protesters at Harrods, was quoted as saying: “Supporters of Animal Rebellion are back acting because (Prime Minister) Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena (Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) are again deciding to ignore calls to start building a better future.

“A plant-based future would see a beautiful world for us all, thriving with nature and life.

“The steps to properly support farmers in this transition need to begin now.'

“Milk Pours are currently happening across the UK. All are concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture,” Animal Rebellion tweeted this afternoon.

The same group struck Fortnum & Masons just two weeks ago when activists from the group sparked fury by pouring milk over two high-end London department stores in a protest against dairy products.