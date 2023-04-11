US President Joe Biden touches down in Belfast to begin four-day visit

US President Joe Biden has landed in Northern Ireland as he begins his four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted Mr Biden on the runway of Belfast International Airport.

Biden disembarked Air Force One minutes after it landed and shook hands with Mr Sunak.

Following the initial brief encounter, Mr Biden saluted a representative of Britain’s King Charles before there was a short exchange with Special Envoy Joe Kennedy.

A longer exchange then ensued as delegates got into official vehicles.

The Beast rolled off the runway with Joe Biden inside around 15 minutes after Air Force One landed.

Air Force One touched down at Belfast International Airport at around 9.20pm on Tuesday evening with the US President on board.

He will stay in a Belfast hotel overnight.

The US leader will then give a speech at Ulster University tomorrow afternoon before travelling onwards to the Republic for further events.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the Policing Board that the major operation to police a series of events around the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will see 300 police officers from other parts of the UK travel to Northern Ireland.

The price tag for the President’s visit is expected to exceed £7million.

“He (Mr Biden) arrives in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, 11 April, and leaves on Wednesday, 12 April,” said Mr Byrne.

“Engagements have been planned for a number of parts of the Greater Belfast area and the Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) is also expected to visit Northern Ireland during this time.”

While the itinerary is subject to change, security sources have indicated that upon leaving Northern Ireland on Wednesday, the US president will go for a “walkabout” in Dundalk.

The US president is then due to arrive into Dublin on Wednesday evening and will visit Mayo on Friday.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne then spoke about the “second phase of the policing operation”.

This second phase will be between 17 and 19 April, when a number of politicians who were in office at the time of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as current office holders, will be in attendance at these events in Northern Ireland.

The Chief Constable noted that a high-profile cyber conference was also happening in Belfast during this “second phase” between 17 and 19 April.

He said: “The policing operation will be significant and our role, obviously, is to facilitate all of these events in a safe way and to provide protection to the variety of visitors, politicians and participants, and also to keep the venues safe.

“Mindful of the threat level, a theme which runs throughout these plans is to assure the safety of our officers and staff while we continue to police the country.”

Byrne said the PSNI did not have the capacity to resource all of the events without assistance from other forces.