US President Joe Biden falls as he gets off his bike after beach cycle
President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride on Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble.
“I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.
Biden (79) and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.
The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine,” according to a White House statement.
Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt.
The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.
The Bidens were spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.
