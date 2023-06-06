US intelligence officials have recovered alien craft, whistleblower claims

David Grusch alleges there has been a disinformation campaign in place for many years surrounding the issue.

US intelligence officials have recovered alien craft but the information has been illegally withheld from Congress, a whistleblower has claimed.

David Charles Grusch (36) previously worked for the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for almost a decade and a half.

Grusch says he has now given classified information to US Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General, regarding covert programs that he claims retrieved non-human vehicles.

Speaking on News Nation, Mr Grusch said: “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles. We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities.”

Orb UFO

David worked for the US military for 14 years and says there has been a disinformation campaign in place to cover up the secret.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral. I am speaking at great personal risk and obvious professional risk in speaking out.

"These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed," Grusch said.

He also referenced the recovery of bodies from these craft, whilst speaking with award winning journalist Ross Coulthard.

"Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true."

Grusch said that UFO ‘legacy programmes’ have long been concealed within "multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities."

He said he sounded the alarm to Congress on the existence of a decades-long "publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages."

Karl Nell

Karl Nell, a retired Army Colonel who worked with Grusch, said he believes his assertions were correct:

"David’s assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct, as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence.”

Some insiders have now come forward for the first time, sharing knowledge of the alleged craft recovery programs.

Jonathan Grey, who works for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) said: "The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone.

"This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us."