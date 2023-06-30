US Government officials have ‘first hand knowledge’ of crashed UFOs says Senator

“A lot of them are fearful of harm coming to them.”

United States Senator Marco Rubio says multiple whistleblowers have come forward to Congress in Washington with “first-hand accounts” of recovered UFOs.

Rubio, a long-time advocate for transparency around the issue, told reporters that the individuals involved all have “high level clearances” within the US Government regarding access to SAPs – or special access programmes – secret operations that deal with issues of national security.

“A lot of them are very fearful of their jobs, fearful of harm coming to them,” Mr Rubio said.

The Florida Senator is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a group of officials who are planning to have hearings on the UAP issue later this year, after Biden signed into law a whistleblower amnesty programme, to reveal the truth about UAP.

Air Force Intelligence Officer David Grusch

“They all have high level clearances and high positions within our Government. We’re trying to gather as much of that information as we can,” Rubio said.

“What I think we owe is mature, you know, understanding — listening and trying to put all these pieces together and just sort of intake the information.

“Understand, some of these claims are things that are beyond, sort of the realm of what any of us has ever dealt with,” Senator Rubio added.

Rubio’s comments come after the testimony of an Air Force veteran and former intelligence official who told Congress he had proof the US government had been covertly storing and working on extra-terrestrial craft for decades.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” 36-year-old officer David Grusch said.

“When you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he added.

Grusch filed a complaint with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community over the alleged cover-up, which concluded that his claims were “credible and urgent.”

Orb hovers above RAF jets

Last month, Stanford academic and Nobel Prize nominee, Professor Garry Nolan, told the SALT expo in New York City that there was a 100% probability that alien life had arrived on earth.

“It is a 100 pc probability and that’s not just my opinion, you just have to look at what our Government is doing right now,” he said.

“We have the National Defence appropriation act signed by Biden, establishment of a UAP office, and a whistleblower programme for those working on reverse engineering programmes.

Professor Garry Nolan

“People can break their oaths and talk to Congress. The most recent one created a hornet’s nest in Washington.

“You are seeing drones or advanced AI. We already deal with an advanced intelligence in our emails. Chat GPT- we don’t even know what it’s doing.

"Who amongst you are intelligent enough to realize what you’re assessing?

“South American native tribes didn’t realize when the Spanish ships were on the horizon.

“We are not at the top of the intellectual food chain. There’s something here,” Stanford University’s award-winning scientist added.