Ukraine’s interior minister and two children among 16 killed in helicopter crash
A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, and two children, according to the chief of the National Police.
Nine of those killed were on board the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the capital, Ihor Klymenko said.
A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children.
Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a nursery school.
More to follow...
