UFO technology to be revealed in ‘controlled disclosure campaign’, US legislation says

So-called ‘UAP Disclosure Act’, was unveiled by Senator Charles Schumer over the summer.

Mysterious object spotted in the sky over Co Fermanagh, photographed by Sheamus Greene in December 2020

Any discovered UFO technology will be revealed to the public through a ‘Controlled Disclosure Campaign’ plan, according to proposed legislation which is set to go before President Biden towards the end of the year.

The sensational language is included in America’s 2024 Defence Authorisation Act, which was amended without objection to include the incredible revelation.

This proposed legislation is to create an independent, nine-member Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Review Board, appointed by the President and confirmed by the US Senate.

Defence Authorisation Act 2024

The Board's mission would be to gather and engage in "controlled disclosure" of records relating to "unidentified anomalous phenomena, technologies of unknown origin, or non-human intelligence" held by the US Government.

The proposal also contains a provision allowing the government to exercise eminent domain, or ownership, over any "recovered technologies of unknown origin" and "biological evidence of non-human intelligence" currently under private control.

This is in reference to a number of aerospace contractors who are believed to have stashed away non-human technologies, hidden within special access programmes.

Back in July, top ranking Air Force officer, David Grusch – the official who provided the US President with an intelligence update every Wednesday- told the global public about the findings of his investigation into the matter, which he had been tasked with by Congress.

After four years examining the subject and interviewing 40 high ranking members of the military, Mr Grusch concluded that the there is a long-standing UFO recovery programme, engaged in reverse engineering alien technology.

The Sunday World can reveal that “non-human technology” is referred to 26 times in the proposed 2024 Defence Authorisation Act.

Further interesting language in the US Government’s military expense plan for next year includes the lines:

“Unidentified anomalous phenomena are differentiated from both attributed and temporarily non-attributed objects by one or more of the following observables:

“Instantaneous acceleration absent apparent inertia. Hypersonic velocity absent a thermal signature and sonic shockwave.

“Transmedium (such as space-to-ground and air-to- undersea) travel. Positive lift contrary to known aerodynamic principles.

"Multispectral signature control. Physical or invasive biological effects to close observers and the environment.

“The term ``unidentified anomalous phenomena'' includes what were previously described as— flying discs; flying saucers.”

As well as Mr Grusch’s under oath testimony to Congress, he was joined by two fighter pilots, David Fravor and Ryan Graves, who also testified under oath.

Both men gave detailed descriptions of high speed interactions with UFOs/ UAP, with Mr Graves noting that:

“The government knows more about UAP than shared publicly, and excessive classification practices keep crucial information hidden. There's a lack of transparency around UAP that's unsettling.

“The UAP we encountered and tracked on multiple sensors behaved in ways that surpassed our understanding and technology. The UAP could accelerate at speeds up to Mach 1, hold their position against hurricane-force winds, and outlast our fighter jets, operating continuously throughout the day.

“They did not have any visible means of lift, control surfaces or propulsion — nothing that resembled normal aircraft with wings, flaps or engines. I am a formally trained engineer and I have no explanation for this,” Mr Graves said.

The ‘Controlled Disclosure Campaign’ plan is cited to take place over a period many years, no later than 25 years after the creation of each individual record.