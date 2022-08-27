Tyson Fury launches bizarre rant against migrants who he claims are going to ‘blow us up’

‘Come on, it's not so great is it when we’re letting our fellow brothers and sisters die on the streets’

A boxing chief has criticised heavyweight champ Tyson Fury after a video clip of him speaking out against migrants in the UK went viral on social media.

In the short video that has been widely circulated online, the fighter addresses the camera while appearing to be out exercising.

He starts the recording by saying: “Let’s face it. We’re letting thousands and thousands of immigrants in, daily, not even from here.

“And yet we've got our own people dying on the streets, homeless. Who can't get anything, they can't get no money, they can't get out, you know, what's going on?

“What's going on Great Britain? It’s all in the name, Great Britain,” he adds.

“Come on, it's not so great is it when we’re letting our fellow brothers and sisters die on the streets whose been born and bred here, but then we let 50,000 immigrants in from wherever they’re from, crying poverty and then they're gonna blow us up. So, it is what it is.

“We’re pretty f*****d up at the moment. And I’m bigger and brave enough to say how it is. And I will say how it is.”

One tweet referring to the clip claims that is “making the rounds on far right Telegram channels”.

It is not known when the video was recorded.

Daniel Kinahan (left) with Tyson Fury

Responding on social media, Showtime president Stephen Espinoza condemned him for his comments on immigration.

He Tweeted: “Nothing to see here. Just Tyson Fury, who identifies himself as a "Gypsy" and whose parents immigrated from Ireland to Great Britain, railing against immigrants to Great Britain, who he says are apparently going to "blow us up." The irony.”

Fury recently called on the British Government to "bring higher sentencing for knife crime” after his cousin was stabbed to death in what police called a "senseless" and "unplanned" attack.

In a social media post the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin Rico Burton was "stabbed in the neck”.

Fury wrote on Instagram: "My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck this is becoming ridiculous ... idiots carry knives. This needs to stop."

He added: "ASAP, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it's a pandemic and you don't know how bad it is until one of your own (dies)!

"Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment ... RIP Rico Burton, may the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. see you soon."

The ‘Gypsy King’ made headlines recently when he was refused entry into the United States as a result of the sanctions against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

Fury, who has no involvement in crime, has previously credited mob boss Daniel Kinahan with helping progress his career.