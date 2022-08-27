Two men arrested in connection with the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel bailed

The schoolgirl was shot when a gunman chased his intended target into her family home

Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool — © PA

Two men arrested in connection with the shooting of a nine-year-old girl have been released on bail.

UK Police have again asked members of the public to come forward with any information they may have on the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The schoolgirl was shot when a gunman chased his intended target, a burglar, into her family home in the Liverpool district of Dovecot. Her mother Cheryl was also injured in the shooting.

Police had arrested a 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old man from Dovecot on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Both men have been released on bail, while the 36 year old has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

In an update into the investigation on Saturday, police said that they “still need people to come forward”. They added that they were working to bring those involved in the killing to justice.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need people to come forward so we can build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice.

“We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting,” they added.