Two dead after ‘Russian missiles’ cross into Nato member Poland

The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

Firefighters at a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Oleksandr Gusev — © REUTERS

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday.

However, the Pentagon said on Tuesday it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland.

"Firefighters are on the spot, it's not clear what has happened," said Lukasz Kucy, an officer on duty at a nearby firefighters' post.

Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.

Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Artis Pabriks sent condolences to Poland in a tweet.

"Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland," he wrote. "Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime."

Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war. Some hit Lviv, which is less than 80km from the border with Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defence affairs, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Twitter.

A government security spokesman and a representative of the prime minister's office declined to comment further.

State-run news agency PAP reported that the Polish government would hold a meeting at 8pm this evening.

Muller told reporters later on Tuesday that the committee was convened due to the "crisis situation", adding that relevant information will be presented to the public later. He called on media not to publish "unverified information" in the meantime.

Government figures from across Europe expressed solidarity with Poland in the immediate aftermath of the attack, with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda saying: “Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of #NATO territory must be defended!”.

Estonia’s foreign ministry said the latest news from Poland was “most concerning”.

“We are consulting closely with Poland and other allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland,” the foreign ministry said.

