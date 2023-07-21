Tributes paid to fitness influencer Justyn Vicky who broke his neck in freak barbell squat accident

Footage shows Justyn, from East Java, Indonesia, grunting while trying to extend his legs as the heavy bar weighs down upon his shoulders

Tributes have been paid to popular fitness influencer Justyn Vicky who died after suffering a broken neck in a horrific barbell accident.

The 33-year-old bodybuilder was trying to squat-press the 210kg weight at The Paradise Bali gym on July 15 when he was rushed to a local hospital with a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs.

The nutritional advisor, and personal trainer who amassed 30,000 Instagram followers, died shortly after an emergency operation, despite surgeons' best efforts to save his life.

Justyn in the gym

Footage from a video recording of the incident shows Justyn, from East Java, Indonesia, grunting while trying to extend his legs as the heavy bar weighs down upon his shoulders.

He tries to extend his legs with the heavy bar on his shoulders but struggles to stand upright.

As a “spotter” stands behind him the stacked barbell comes crashing down onto the back of his neck - pushing his head forward at a gruesome angle.

Bodybuilder Justyn was a popular figure in the local community and offered his expertise as a personal trainer and diet coach.

Those close to Justyn and fellow fitness gurus took to social media following the accident to pay tribute to their “dear friend”.

One described Vicky as a “good person, polite, and sociable”.

“He always shared knowledge about the gym. He also advised friends at the gym to be cautious and not exceed their capabilities during training,” they wrote.

“Only we ourselves can measure our own abilities. May Mas Vicky rest peacefully in the embrace of God and find a worthy place.”

The Paradise Bali gym later said in a tribute on social media: “To our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable.

“Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you've touched, the transformations you've inspired, and the love and passion you infused into every moment we spent together.

Justyn struggles under the weight

“Rest peacefully, dear friend. You will forever remain in our hearts.”

Another friend said he was always full of positive vibes.

“I'll never forget his impact on my fitness journey. It's a tough loss, but we'll keep his spirit alive.”