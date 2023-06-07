Trial date is set for man accused of Somerset ‘gimp suit’ incidents

A trial date has been set for a man accused over a series of incidents involving someone wearing a black gimp suit.

Joshua Hunt (31) is accused of two counts of affray and one count each of possession of a bladed article and committing an act of outraging public decency.

One of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge relates to an incident in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on May 9.

The second affray charge relates to an incident in the same area on May 7, while the outraging public decency charge relates to an incident in Cleeve on October 25 last year.

Mr Hunt, of Claverham, Somerset, spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

The defendant, who wore a grey sweatshirt in the dock, did not enter any pleas to the four charges he faces.

Judge Martin Picton said: “The trial date I will set for November 6.”

A plea and trial preparation hearing was listed for June 23.

Robert Yates appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Robert Morgan-Jones represented Mr Hunt.

Mr Yates said the trial was expected to last for four days and could take place before Mr Hunt’s custody time limit expired.

The charges relate to an incident in October last year when a member of the public reported to police being approached by a man wearing a black gimp suit and a shiny mask over his head.

There were further alleged incidents in May when female motorists saw a man in the street dressed in a black costume.

Mr Hunt, who was remanded into custody, will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on June 23.