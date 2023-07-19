Top secret military base revealed as US prepares for UFO hearing

The underground facility is located in the Mojave desert.

This is the secretive Air Force base located in the Mojave desert which may hold the key to some of the unexplained UFO sightings which have been seen in recent times.

US Congress will hold a hearing on the subject next Wednesday, July 26, when military witnesses are expected to testify on what they know regarding ‘special access programmes.’

The move comes as Senate Leader, Chuck Schumer, introduces legislation dedicated to the disclosure of UAP information and materials to the public.

“The public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena,” Mr Schumer said.

US Senator Marco Rubio

Republican Senator, Marco Rubio, described the strange situation America and subsequently the world, finds itself in after Air Force officer, David Grusch, said authorities were in possession of crashed space craft.

“Either what the whistleblower is saying is partially true or entirely true, or we have some really smart, educated people with high clearances and very important positions in our government who are crazy and are leading us on a goose chase.

“Most of these people have held very high clearances and high positions within our government. So, you ask yourself: What incentive would so many people with that kind of qualification — these are serious people — have to come forward and make something up?” Mr Rubio asked.

The U.S. government for many years denied all UFO sightings as explainable, however that all changed in 2017 with the release of 3 official videos that appeared to show high-tech craft racing across the skies.

Officials issued a de-classified memo in 2021 which revealed many military observations dating back to 2004.

NASA jumped on board late last year and created a panel to investigate the subject. The organization announced in May that a lack of high-quality data, as well as stigma, was hindering progress.

In advance of the hearing on July 26, Tennessee lawmaker Tim Burchett tweeted the phrase: ‘We’re done with the cover-ups.’

“That’s what it is about -- aliens,“ Burchett said last week. “I think people deserve to know.”

Between 2%-5% of UFO sightings were described as being "possibly really anomalous" by NASA.