Titan submersible crew died in a ‘millisecond’ during ‘instant crush’

The doomed Titan submersible and the men who died: Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman

A decorated Navy doctor has revealed what happened to the tragic Titan submersible crew when their vessel suffered a ‘catastrophic implosion.’

Dr Dale Molé, the former director of undersea medicine and radiation health for the US Navy, said death would have been instantaneous for humans under such forces.

The victims of the tragedy were Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, 61.

Implosion

Dr Molé said the pressure exerted on the crew in that moment would’ve been like a light going out.

“It would have been so sudden, that they wouldn't even have known that there was a problem, or what happened to them.

“It's like being here one minute, and then the switch is turned off. You're alive one millisecond, and the next millisecond you're dead,” said Dr Molé.

Submersible lost on dive to Titanic suffered 'catastrophic implosion' – US Coast Guard

The crew were more than two miles below the ocean surface, which would have generated more than 5,500 pounds per square inch of pressure.

“The pressure hull is the chamber where the occupants reside. It sounds as though they had reached the bottom when the pressure vessel imploded, and usually, when it gives way, it gives way all at once.

Titan submersible

“It sounds like it was the carbon fibre cylinder that gave way and resulted in the implosion.

“That could be due to a leak, power failure, or small fire from an electrical short circuit.

A violent and instantaneous implosion as the high-pressure water flooded in would have crushed those inside and blew the sub apart.

“They would have been ripped to shreds,” Molé said.

“An implosion is when the wave of pressure is inward, whereas an explosion is when the pressure wave or the shock wave goes out from whatever the source of that is.”

The doctor explained the scenario like blowing up a balloon – until it pops. In an implosion, the opposite occurs; there is more outward pressure than the container can withstand, so the inside collapses.

Dr Molé

“When somebody stands on an empty soda can, it would support your weight, but then if you press on the sides, the can will collapse immediately.

“It's simply where the debris and fragments and everything else goes inward because of a strong external force. In this case, it was the ocean.

“At least at the depth of the Titanic, which is 12,500 feet, the external pressure would be 6,000 lbs per square inch. It's that pressure that, if there were a weakness in the hull, would cause the hull to collapse and suddenly creates a shockwave. An implosion can certainly be every bit of destructive as an explosion,” Dr Molé concluded.

The safety of the Titan submarine is now being questioned, as recovery efforts are made to retrieve the bodies.

Dik Barton, the first British man to dive to the wreck of the Titanic, called out the design and maintenance of the sub, saying "there were many red flags flying here.”

It has been reported that the Titan used an out of date Playstation controller for navigation.