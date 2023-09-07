Three sailors rescued after repeated shark attacks sink boat off Australian coast

“As a result of the repeated attacks, the boat completely submerged under water”

Blood thirsty sharks ripped into the hull of a catamaran off the Australian coast on Wednesday, leading to the sinking of the boat and the emergency rescue of three sailors, officials have announced.

The terrifying incident happened in the Coral Sea off the northern coast of the southern hemisphere’s large, island nation.

“As a result of the repeated attacks, the boat completely submerged under water,” the sailors wrote on Instagram.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority coordinated the rescue early Wednesday morning roughly 835km off the coast of Cairns, after receiving an SOS message from the terrified individuals.

The crew involved were on a round-the-world expedition called Russian Ocean Way, which they were documenting online.

The rescue itself

On social media, the men announced they were first attacked by sharks on September 4, leaving the rear left “cylinder” of their nine-metre inflatable catamaran totally destroyed.

The following day, the catamaran was again attacked by sharks, with the right “balloon” becoming damaged.

The catamaran – named Tion – then began to sink, which is when the crew sent out a distress beacon.

Authorities responded to the Russian-registered emergency position-indicating radio beacon at 1.30am. Three people were located on board the catamaran, which had departed from Vanuatu and was bound for Cairns.

“Both hulls of the vessel have been damaged following several shark attacks,” said the Maritime Authority.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority requested the assistance of Panama-flagged vehicle carrier Dugong Ace, and tasked the Cairns-based challenger rescue aircraft to the scene.

Boat involved (Reuters)

The three people – two Russian and one French citizen – were successfully rescued by the Dugong Ace. The vessel, bound for Shanghai, arrived 45 minutes after the distress call was sent, reportedly.

They loaded their possessions onto the rescue ship, while the catamaran was left behind as it faced a watery end.

The crew is due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday after their terrifying ordeal.

The authority said the sailors, aged between 28 and 64, had planned to sail from the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu to Cairns, a distance of more than 2,000km (1,200 miles).

“There’s many reasons why vessels are attacked by sharks. However, the motivations of these sharks are unclear,” said Joe Zeller, the acting manager of the AMSA Response Centre. The three sailors “were very happy to be rescued and they are all healthy and well and aboard the Dugong Ace,” he added.

The Coral Sea where the men were found is teeming with reef sharks apparently.

According to the Australian government, it is home to more sharks “than almost any other survey site in the world”.