Three dead and 11 injured in Philadelphia following latest US mass shooting

The suspect reportedly dropped their firearm and fled the scene, authorities said
US President Joe Biden pleaded for Congress to act on gun control last Thursday

Three people were killed and 11 injured in Philadelphia late Saturday night after a gunman opened fire into a crowd on South Street in the US city.

Just before midnight, police officers said they heard multiple gunshots in the area between 2nd and 3rd streets and then saw what they believe were “several gunmen” firing into a crowd of people.

One officer responding to the scene reportedly fired one shot in the direction of one of the suspected shooters, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said to NBC Philadelphia.

The suspect reportedly dropped their firearm and fled the scene, authorities said.

Two men and one woman received fatal wounds which they later died from while being treated at a nearby hospital, while 11 more people were injured.

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control.

“Enough, enough,” he said as he addressed the nation and implored politicians to take action against gun violence.


