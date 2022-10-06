Thai police name suspect in daycare massacre as 24 children reportedly killed

It’s understood former cop Panya Khamrap (34) killed his wife and child before taking his own life after the attack

A wanted poster released by Royal Thai Police after Panya Khamrap's attack on the children's daycare centre

Police have named the suspect in a horror shooting in Thailand in which over 30 people lost their lives as Panya Khamrap (34).

Early reports suggest at least 24 children have died in the massacre at the children’s daycare centre.

The incident happened in the Uhai Sawan area of the country.

Khamrap, a former police officer, also killed teachers at the daycare centre, one of whom is believed to have been eight months pregnant.

After the attack Thai police launched a major manhunt.

Khamrap is said to have fled the scene in a pickup truck before taking his own life.

Reuters have reported 22 children may have been killed in the attack, with up to 34 people killed altogether.

HLN news in Belgium has reported that a large amount of weapons have been smuggled into the country even though Thailand has strict gun laws.

Just two years ago a soldier killed 29 people after a failed real estate deal.

A spokesperson for the government in the country said the Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha “expressed his condolences” to the victims of the most recent attack.

Videos have circulated on social media after the attack appearing to show sheets covering children’s bodies.

It has been reported that Khamrap was discharged from the police after being arrested in possession of methamphetamine, and was due to appear in court.

He is alleged to have arrived at the school around lunchtime, forcing his way into a locked room where children were sleeping before attacking them.