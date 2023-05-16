Terminally ill man off work for 15 years on sick leave sues company over no pay rise

‘People may think, yes, it's generous, but firstly those amounts are gross not taxed... I do pay national insurance on those amounts’

A terminally ill senior IT worker who is suing tech giant IBM for not raising his £54,000 (€62,000) salary for the 15 years he was on sick leave has said “it's not greedy to want a pay rise”.

Ian Clifford claimed he was the victim of disability discrimination by IBM because his salary had not been increased in the 15 years he had been off work.

The IT specialist receives more than £54,000 a year under an IBM health plan and is guaranteed to receive the salary until he is 65, meaning he will pocket more than £1.5 million.

However, Mr Clifford argued it was “not generous enough” as his £54,028 salary would “wither” over time through inflation.

The 50-year-old was signed off work in 2008 on mental health grounds and diagnosed with stage four leukaemia in 2012.

But last year he sued the company for disability discrimination because IBM had not reviewed his pay since 2013.

But an employment tribunal in Reading, Berkshire, dismissed his claim and a judge told Mr Clifford he had been given a “very substantial benefit” and “favourable treatment”.

Speaking out for the first time since the ruling, Mr Clifford said he wanted to make sure his son was taken care of and that the chance of him living past 65 “is highly unlikely”.

“I am on chemotherapy and have been for many years and have been extremely unwell,” he told The Telegraph.

“Your salary affects your debt service, pension and everything else, it was more for my family.

“People may think, yes, it's generous, but firstly those amounts are gross not taxed... I do pay national insurance on those amounts.

“I have a son [who is] off to university. Your mortgage doesn't go down because you are sick.”

An employment tribunal in Reading, Berks, heard Mr Clifford, who studied at King's College London, started working for Lotus Development in 2000 before it was acquired by IBM.

He went on sick leave in September 2008 and was still off work in 2013, when he raised a grievance.

Mr Clifford complained that he had not received a pay rise and or any holiday pay for the five-year period.

In April 2013, when Mr Clifford was in his mid-30s, a “compromise agreement” was reached and his complaints were settled by putting him on the company’s disability plan.

Under the plan, a person who is unable to work is not dismissed but remains an employee and has “no obligation to work”, the hearing was told.

An employee on the plan has a right until recovery, retirement, or death if earlier, to be paid 75 per cent of agreed earnings.

In Mr Clifford’s case his agreed salary was £72,037, meaning from 2013 he would be paid £54,028 per year after 25 per cent was deducted.

The plan was fixed in place for more than 30 years until he reached retirement age at 65, meaning he will receive a total of more than £1.5 million.

He was also paid £8,685 to settle his holiday pay complaints in 2013 and agreed never to raise a further grievance about the same issues.

But in February 2022 Mr Clifford took IBM to an employment tribunal with new disability discrimination claims mirroring his previous grievance.

He said he had been treated “unfavourably” with no salary increase since 2013 or holiday entitlement and compared himself to a non-disabled employee who would have been paid their full salary during holidays.

Mr Clifford said that with inflation now running at more than 10 per cent the “value of the payments would soon wither”.

He said: “The point of the plan was to give security to employees not able to work – that was not achieved if payments were forever frozen.”

Employment Judge Paul Housego dismissed his case, adding: “The claim is that the absence of increase in salary is disability discrimination because it is less favourable treatment than afforded those not disabled.

"This contention is not sustainable because only the disabled can benefit from the plan. It is not disability discrimination that the plan is not even more generous.

“Even if the value of the £50,000 a year halved over 30 years, it is still a very substantial benefit.

“However, this is not the issue for, fundamentally, the terms of something given as a benefit to the disabled, and not available to those not disabled, cannot be less favourable treatment related to disability.

Mr Clifford has now launched an appeal against the court ruling.