Tents torched at Reading Festival as riots break out on campsite

A number of tents were torched as chaos broke out on the final day of Reading Festival on Sunday afternoon.

Videos from the festival, which took place over the weekend in the UK, showed burning tents as people reportedly fled the site early out of fear of violence.

In some social media posts, festivalgoers can be seen throwing camping chairs into the flames.

Fires were lit between tents in the Orange Camp section of the festival at around 4pm, while more fires continued to burn on Sunday night, The Daily Mail Online reports.

One attendee recalled how she and her boyfriend escaped the campsite after finding themselves in the middle of the violent scenes.

"We saw fires start at about 4pm in various camps, the crews and security were fast on them, but all the kids were surrounding and egging it on, throwing rubbish and cans into them,” Amber Vellacott (26) told the Mirror.

“We felt the whole vibe of the camp sites change, and when we saw people start picking up tents and rubbish, throwing them into the trees & across the camps, we thought it was best to pack up and head out - annoyingly so!

“But it just didn't feel safe for two grown adults, let alone all the kids there. When we left at about 7pm, there was a fair bit of security but not masses. More volunteers who dare not get involved - and I can't blame them.”

Some concerned parents whose children were attending Reading Festival took to Twitter to share their fears.

One person said: “My daughter was petrified…not able to get out of her tent on Sunday afternoon, warned to leave early due to what goes on on a Sunday night….I called the police from my home to go over to Reading festival to help these poor kids out who paid a lot of money to be unsafe!”

Another wrote: “Had to drive from Birmingham at gone midnight last night to rescue my two lads as their and others had been ripped apart & totally destroyed. Scary stuff going on. Financial loss on camping equipment but relieved my boys are safe!”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “There were some fires in the campsite on Sunday, but festival security had water pumps and extinguished these within minutes.

“There was some disorder in the campsite at about 4.30pm on Sunday, but this was dealt with within minutes by festival security and about fifty people were ejected from the site.

“Those ejected were safeguarded by the festival organisers, Thames Valley Police, and British Transport Police to ensure they could get home safely.”