Ten dead in Russia plane crash – Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, on 'passenger list'

“According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority.

"An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region,” Rosaviatsia said.

Prigozhin's fate has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June.

The Kremlin said the founder of the Wagner private military company, which fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, would be exiled to Belarus.

But the mercenary chief has since reportedly popped up in Russia, leading to further questions about his future.

Earlier TASS had reported that ten people had died after a private jet crashed in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow.

The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing emergency officials, that eight bodies were found at the site of the crash.

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press showed a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

The signal was lost in a rural region with no nearby airfields where the jet could have landed safely.

In an image posted by a pro-Wagner social media account showing burning wreckage, a partial tail number matching a private jet belonging to the company could be seen.

The colour and placement of the number on the engine of the crashed plane matches other photos of the Wagner jet examined by The AP.

