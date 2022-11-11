Teacher sacked over risqué social media posts bounces back as Instagram star

In some of the snaps the former teacher is seen soaking up the sun in swimwear and partying with pals

Yeimmy Ilias Isaza in one of her poses

A teacher who had been sacked from her New York City school after bosses took exception to her risqué social media posts appears to have bounced back and is enjoying her new found fame.

Yeimmy Ilias Isaza, from Colombia, had fallen foul of school authorities who objected to the daring Instagram posts she shares with her 393,000 followers.

Yeimmy, from Barranquilla, is said to have been a hit in the classroom but directors of the educational institution considered her posts inappropriate.

They reportedly said the image she projected "was not consistent" with that of her workplace.

In some of the snaps the former teacher is seen soaking up the sun in swimwear and partying with pals.

Yeimmy is enjoying her new found fame

One shows her posing on a bed in red lingerie while in another Yeimmy in a appears in a black bikini while sporting a red cowboy hat and sunglasses.

Fans who applauded her added messages of support such as: "What a beauty! Don't pay attention to those who criticise just to criticise.

"I think envy is one of the greatest evils of our time."

The Colombian, who recently told local media she was doing "well" and has landed another job, and is continuing to attract thousands of followers.

In one recent one she declares: “Enjoy your life, be humble but above all live happy!!

“It’s not just only believing in you, it’s about working on you,” Isaza has written beneath a photo of herself in a metallic gold bikini.

The New York Post revealed how she’s not the first teacher to come under fire for her online attire.

in August, elementary school art teacher Roxsana Diaz, from Pennsauken, New Jersey, attracted the ire of parents who objected to her appearances.

Patrice Brown, a first-grade teacher from Atlanta, Georgia, became known as “Teacher Bae” after photos of her teaching in clinging shirts, dresses and skirts surfaced online.

Brown (33) recently told The Post that she continues to wear clothes that accentuate her curves, even though she was fired from a teaching job in 2021.

“What teachers are wearing should not be the focus,” she said. “The focus should be on the kids.”