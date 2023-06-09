Teacher sacked after setting up Onlyfans account raises just €37 in public appeal

She has now taken to the GoFundMe charity site to help her support herself and her family, setting a fundraising goal of $10,000 (€9280.50).

A teacher who got the sack from her job after bosses discovered she was flogging racy content online has so far raised €37 from the public in a GoFund Me appeal.

Sarah Juree, a teacher at the Starbase Academy in Indiana, United States, says she was “unfairly” fired from her role after her school got wind of the account.

She has now taken to the GoFundMe charity site to help her support herself and her family, setting a fundraising goal of $10,000 (€9280.50).

So far, she has received just two anonymous donations, totalling €37.

GoFundMe page

"Hi! I am Sarah Juree! A single mom to twins. I was unfairly fired from my teaching job for starting an Onlyfans Account,” she wrote.

“I am raising money to help support myself and my twins as I navigate this difficult time."

In the appeal, Sarah claims she only set up the account “after my boss encouraged me to do so”.

Ms Juree previously told reporters why she went down that particular route.

"Almost every teacher in America has a second side job or more. My former coworker worked as a bartender and she mentioned starting an Onlyfans page.

“It helped break from the 'poverty cycle'.

Speaking on Alex Burket’s Rise To The Challenge podcast, Ms Juree said:

“I had a job where I was using my intelligence, but I was living in a poverty cycle. However, as a woman I can take my clothes off and make five to eight times what I was making as a teacher simply because I have a body.”

Sarah Juree

Recent statistics compiled by Slingo - an online gaming site - showed that Ireland placed sixth in the amount of content we’re watching on the x-rated subscription service.

The list compiled countries based on the number of annual Google searches per 10,000 people and is as follows:

Australia with 7,147 (views per 10k people)

Finland with 6,422

USA with 5,754

New Zealand with 4,511

Canada with 5,240

Ireland with 5,089

UK with 5,006

Iceland with 3,365

Slovenia with 3,274

Norway with 3,165

The research indicated that essentially one in every two Irish people are searching for OnlyFans content daily.