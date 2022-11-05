Swiss woman left seriously injured after being run over by her own car THREE times

When she attempted to stop the vehicle, she fell to the ground and was run over the first time

A Swiss woman has been left seriously injured after being run over by her own car THREE times.

The 45-year-old had stepped out of her car in a residential area in St Gallen when, police belive, she went to retrieve something from the boot.

According to the Swiss news agency ATS, she left the engine on and the car, which was on a slight slope, began rolling backwards.

When she attempted to stop the vehicle, she fell to the ground and was run over the first time.

The car had then rammed into another vehicle and rebounded back in the opposite direction, running over her second time, police said.

Then , the car hit the footpath, sending it back towards the woman and running her over a third time, before it finally to a halt after hitting a wooden barrier.

The woman was rushed to hospital and is said to be seriously injured, Swiss police said.