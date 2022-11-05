Swiss woman left seriously injured after being run over by her own car THREE times
When she attempted to stop the vehicle, she fell to the ground and was run over the first time
A Swiss woman has been left seriously injured after being run over by her own car THREE times.
The 45-year-old had stepped out of her car in a residential area in St Gallen when, police belive, she went to retrieve something from the boot.
According to the Swiss news agency ATS, she left the engine on and the car, which was on a slight slope, began rolling backwards.
Read more
When she attempted to stop the vehicle, she fell to the ground and was run over the first time.
The car had then rammed into another vehicle and rebounded back in the opposite direction, running over her second time, police said.
Then , the car hit the footpath, sending it back towards the woman and running her over a third time, before it finally to a halt after hitting a wooden barrier.
The woman was rushed to hospital and is said to be seriously injured, Swiss police said.
Today's Headlines
no hate | Silent protest to take place at Listowel church where Fr Sean Sheehy offended parishioners
revealed | Former hockey star Catriona Carey loses family home after defaulting on mortgage for 10 years
'Shocked' | Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, dies aged 34
'flight concerns' | Man (60) accused of assault and holding female against her will bailed
'La Familia' | Robbie and Claudine Keane enjoy family holiday after ‘very tough few weeks’
teen appeal | Gardai seek help in finding teenage boy (15) missing from Ashbourne, Co Meath
pommel-ing | Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan says Katie Taylor is inspiration after clinching World Championship gold
A 'disgrace' | Stardust families call for immediate start to long-delayed inquest as ‘matter of urgency’
tweet alert | Leo Varadkar yet to receive redundancy notification as Twitter starts letting people go
holi-day | Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury buy lavish holiday home in Cyprus worth €900k