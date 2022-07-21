Surge in monkeypox infections could cause global health emergency

‘The WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives’

There are 69 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ireland

A surge in monkeypox infections has prompted the World Health Organisation to consider whether the outbreak now constitutes a global health emergency.

With nearly 14,000 cases reported from more than 70 countries, the WHO’s expert monkeypox committee will meet to examine the worsening situation.

While the disease has long been endemic in west and central African countries, case numbers are rising and have spread to six more countries in the past week.

In Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there have been 69 reported cases of monkeypox here to date.

Last month the WHO convened an emergency committee of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) - the UN health agency's highest alert level.

A majority advised the WHO's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the situation had not met the threshold at that point.

However, if the committee advises Dr Tedros that the outbreak constitutes a PHEIC, it will propose temporary recommendations on how to manage the global public health response.

The WHO's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, told a press conference yesterday that 98% of reported cases "are among men who have sex with men (MSM) - and primarily those who have multiple recent anonymous or new partners.

They are typically of young age and live chiefly in urban areas, according to the WHO.

Dr Tedros told the press conference that regardless of the committee's PHEIC decision, the "WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives”.

He stressed that one of the most powerful tools in the fight against monkeypox was information.

"That's why WHO is continuing to work with patients and community advocates to develop and deliver information tailored to the affected communities," Dr Tedros said.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said the LGBTQ community was one of the most engaged and responsible.

Having worked hard over decades to combat HIV, "we have full confidence that this community can, and will, and is, engaging very closely" he said.

A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that as of Monday, 7,896 confirmed cases had been reported from 27 countries in the European Economic Area.

The worst affected were Spain (2,835), Germany (1,924), France (912), the Netherlands (656) and Portugal (515).

"Particular sexual practices are very likely to have facilitated and could further facilitate the transmission of monkeypox among MSM groups," it said.

Danish company Bavarian Nordic is the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox and jabs are currently in scarce supply.

New York, the epicentre of the US outbreak with more than 460 cases, had either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines by Sunday, with long lines of men aged 20 to 40 queueing to get a shot.

Loyce Pace, the US assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, said it was "very hard" for the world to handle monkeypox on top of Covid-19 and other health crises.

"I know it can be scary... and, frankly, exhausting," she told reporters at the US mission in Geneva.

However, "we know a lot more about this disease, we've been able to stop outbreaks previously and we, importantly, have medical counter-measures and other tools available."