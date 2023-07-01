‘Sudden Russian Death Syndrome’ strikes again as bank president plunges from balcony

Kristina Baikova’s strange death is just the latest involving Russia's top businesspeople.

The vice president of a Russian bank plunged to her death from a balcony window in Moscow last Friday evening, the latest in a spate of such deaths.

Kristina Baikova, the 28-year-old VP of Loko-Bank, plummeted from her 11th floor window on June 23 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has been reported that the finance whizz was with a 34 year old friend named Andrei, at the time of her fall.

When quizzed by the authorities, Andrei allegedly informed them that he had been invited to Kristina’s apartment for drinks. He claimed that at around 3 am she decided to go out onto the balcony, from where she somehow fell to her death out of the window.

Kristina Baicova

Local media sources reported that the bank executive died instantly at the scene from the injuries she sustained.

Baikova is just the latest Russian executive to have died after falling from a building window in what has become a suspicious trend.

Dan Rapoport, a well-known Vladimir Putin critic who was exiled from Russia, lost his life after plunging from his Washington DC luxury apartment building last August in what was described as an apparent suicide- claims his family denied.

Weeks later, Russian oil giant Lukoil chair Ravil Maganov fell from a six-floor window at a hospital in Moscow and died. Before his death, Lukoil had been vocal in his criticism of Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Maganov was at the hospital facility for unspecified treatment when he allegedly fell out of a window on the sixth floor of the building.

Bank VP

Patients were apparently not allowed on the side of the building he fell from so that only added to the mystery. A packet of cigarettes was supposedly found near the spot he fell from, leading to suggestions that he had gone there to smoke in secret.

In December, the creative director of an IT company, Grigory Kochenov, plunged from his apartment balcony and fell to his death while Russian authorities searched his apartment.

The same month, a Russian sausage tycoon fell to his death from a hotel window in India just two days after his best friend also died at the same hotel.

A Russian real-estate tycoon also took a fatal tumble down a flight of stairs while in the French Riviera in December.

Earlier this month, federal judge Artyom Bartenev fell 12 stories from his apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some two dozen Russian officials and oligarchs died under mysterious circumstances last year, it has been reported. The trend has become unofficially known as ‘Russian Sudden Death Syndrome.’

Baikova’s demise is currently under investigation.