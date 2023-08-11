Spider that can cause painful hours-long erections in men causes supermarket chaos

The spider's venom is so powerful it is even being studied for use in erectile dysfunction treatments

A venomous spider whose bite can cause painful hours-long erections in men led to a supermarket being evacuated in Austria this week.

An alert store manager reportedly spotted a Brazilian Wandering Spider in a Penny shop in Krems an der Donau, outside Vienna on Tuesday.

Emergency services were scrambled over fears the four-inch black and red spider, that is still at large, may have reached Europe by hiding in bunches of bananas.

One of the planet's most venomous spiders, its bites can prove fatal after causing hypothermia, blurred vision, convulsions and even erections.

The spider's venom is so powerful it is even being studied for use in erectile dysfunction treatments after it was found that a bite from one of the spiders can give male victims a painful four-hour erection.

Reports say the shop will likely remain closed until next week as exterminators examine the scene and banana crates in the store are sealed.

A spokesman for the Rewe retail group said that “comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures” are now under way to prepare the store for reopening.

But authorities added that: “Despite an extensive search, no spiders have been found to date.”

Some 4,000 people are bitten by the Brazilian Wandering Spider each year, with some of those bitten eventually dying leading to death.

An effective anti-venom has been created to reduce the likelihood of death but just one bite from the spider can also cause severe cramping and tachycardia, or an increased heart rate.

The Brazilian Wandering spider whose scientific name - Phoneutria - is Greek for ‘murderess’ is listed appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's most venomous arachnid.

They are called the wandering spider as they do not build webs, and instead walk the jungle floor at night looking for prey.

They often take refuge in houses and cars In urban areas, where they are easily disturbed by humans.

In 2021, taxi driver Joe Stein found one of the spiders among a bunch of bananas purchased from a Sainsbury's in West Wickham, Bromley.

He opened the bag to find a two-inch “dark mass” hanging from the fruit.

Mr Stein, from Beckenham, Kent, said: “I sort of had to refocus my eyes so I could see his big bony, hairy legs. It was a bit shocking.

“Obviously I was shocked, my girlfriend was a bit shocked, finding out it was a venomous spider if alive.

“Luckily I think it was dead, but it was enough to make us both jump and feel on edge.

In 2015, a British family were left fearing one of the spiders had disappeared in their house after noticing a suspicious white spider cocoon on a bunch of bananas.

Michaela Egan from Rainham, Essex posted an image on her Facebook page and friends suggested it could be a Brazilian Wandering spider.

The mother-of-two immediately put it in a sealed bag and returned it to the Rainham Tesco where staff offered her a full refund before sending the banana off to be tested.

The full-time mother said that she could have easily handed the banana to her daughter for her packed lunch.