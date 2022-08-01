Single winner scoops huge $1.3 billion lottery prize in the US

The winner has yet to claim the prize

A lottery ticket holder has scooped an incredible $1.337 billion prize – the third largest win ever in America .

The Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery draw was on by a single ticket bought at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, roughly 17 miles northwest of Chicago.

The winner has yet to claim the prize, Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery, said at a news conference on Saturday, according to CNBC

“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” Mays said. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”

The jackpot ranks as the third-highest lottery prize in American history, and the winner will get $780.5 million as a cash lump sum or receive payments in an annuity over the next 30 years.

The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion -- a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.