Shocking CCTV footage shows teenager doing one-armed press-up on level crossing

Secret cameras placed at level crossings have caught people doing ‘dangerous’ things on the tracks

Secret cameras placed at level crossings have caught people doing ‘dangerous’ things on the tracks, prompting a warning from Britain’s Network Rail.

Footage from a level crossings in Worcestershire picked up examples of people not using the crossings properly, the railway company said, as safety teams vowed to visit the areas to warn walkers.


