Shocking CCTV footage shows teenager doing one-armed press-up on level crossing
Secret cameras placed at level crossings have caught people doing ‘dangerous’ things on the tracks, prompting a warning from Britain’s Network Rail.
Footage from a level crossings in Worcestershire picked up examples of people not using the crossings properly, the railway company said, as safety teams vowed to visit the areas to warn walkers.