School children among 16 dead after bus falls off cliff in India

The wreckage of a passenger that bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in Kullu, India on Monday. (AP)

At least 16 passengers have died after a bus fell into a deep gorge in the mountainous Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, according to officials.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

School children are reported to be among the dead.