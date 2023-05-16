Ryanair ordered to pay damages to Spanish police for banning them from flying with guns

The two agents were due to fly from Tenerife to Madrid on July 28, 2022.

A court in Spain has ordered Ryanair to pay €1,836 to two on-duty police officers who were not allowed board a flight last year with their firearms.

The two agents were due to fly from Tenerife to Madrid on July 28, 2022 but were stopped at the boarding gate and prevented from entering the aircraft with their weapons despite having filled out the necessary paperwork.

Both had to buy new tickets the next day “given the need to reach their destination because of their profession,” the Madrid court heard.

The lawyers for the two officers and representatives of the Jupol police union argued that the budget airline was “abusive” to the agents by failing to let them board.

They added that the police officers “carried all the regulatory documentation and limited themselves to carrying out a service”.

The court ruled in favour of the Spanish police and ordered Ryanair to pay damages of €1,836.

Ryanair agreed to pay €1,436 euros to the agents, “recognizing, therefore, the unjustified nature of denying them to board, as well as the material damages” but disputed the additional payment of €400 for moral damages, claiming that this amount was not justified under European compensation law.

However, the Spanish Supreme Court last year ruled that compensation for moral damage, in cases of delays or cancellations of flights, can be given independently of already agreed amounts.

“Not only is it that the denied boarding had no legal justification, but it is clear that everything that happened caused passengers the need to have to endure the physical and mental fatigue derived from having to look for other alternative flights, with the consequent anxiety and anxiety derived from the uncertainty that this entails; assume unforeseen expenses, lose a day on arrival at destination and have to spend a night in another city,” the sentence states.

It added that the agents “have been forced to file a lawsuit and follow a judicial procedure until issuing a sentence, which only abounds in moral damage... as a result of the unjustified action of the defendant”.

sundayworld.com has contacted Ryanair for comment.