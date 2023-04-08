Rescue dog Coco becomes first canine to be treated for alcohol addiction

A first for an animal welfare centre, a dog has been treated for alcohol addiction in England.

Coco (2) has been with Woodside Animal Welfare Trust for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving.

Coco arrived in the centre with another canine, following the death of his owner, and quickly became unwell.

Coco’s friend was said to be repeatedly fitting soon after arrival, and Coco started to fit soon after.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust shared the tragic story to Facebook, showing the importance of the special care unit.

"Thankfully a vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care but sadly Coco’s friend passed away despite our best efforts,” said the centre.

Coco continued to be seriously unwell, requiring round the clock care.

It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal.

Coco spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.

"We are so thankful that we are now out of danger and Coco is off all medication and is now starting to behave like a normal dog.”

Coco is not yet ready for adoption. Physically Coco seems to have recovered, however, mentally he is still very anxious at times.

Coco has been cared for in their Dunroamin Unit, a more homely environment away from the main kennels.

The centre said this has “certainly made a difference to his recovery” and “overall wellbeing”.

"No one knows the specifics on how these dogs got into the situation with alcohol but we do know that without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heart breaking ordeal."

To support the centres Dunroamin unit and help dogs like Coco, sponsorships costs just £5 a month and sponsors receive regular updates from the unit and a welcome pack.

