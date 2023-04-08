Rescue dog Coco becomes first canine to be treated for alcohol addiction
A first for an animal welfare centre, a dog has been treated for alcohol addiction in England.
A first for an animal welfare centre, a dog has been treated for alcohol addiction in England.
Coco (2) has been with Woodside Animal Welfare Trust for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving.
Coco arrived in the centre with another canine, following the death of his owner, and quickly became unwell.
Coco’s friend was said to be repeatedly fitting soon after arrival, and Coco started to fit soon after.
Woodside Animal Welfare Trust shared the tragic story to Facebook, showing the importance of the special care unit.
"Thankfully a vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care but sadly Coco’s friend passed away despite our best efforts,” said the centre.
Coco continued to be seriously unwell, requiring round the clock care.
It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal.
Coco spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.
"We are so thankful that we are now out of danger and Coco is off all medication and is now starting to behave like a normal dog.”
Coco is not yet ready for adoption. Physically Coco seems to have recovered, however, mentally he is still very anxious at times.
Coco has been cared for in their Dunroamin Unit, a more homely environment away from the main kennels.
The centre said this has “certainly made a difference to his recovery” and “overall wellbeing”.
"No one knows the specifics on how these dogs got into the situation with alcohol but we do know that without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heart breaking ordeal."
To support the centres Dunroamin unit and help dogs like Coco, sponsorships costs just £5 a month and sponsors receive regular updates from the unit and a welcome pack.
.
Today's Headlines
Murder Probe | Man charged in connection with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick
Easter Tragedy | Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath
brutal honesty | Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw in explosive interview
Crime Time | Woman with 879 criminal convictions tells judge that going back to jail is a ‘godsend’
Hair of the Dog | Rescue dog Coco becomes first canine to be treated for alcohol addiction
Mother's heartache | Mum of murdered Amanda Jenkins opens up about family fears of killer’s release
near miss | WATCH: Alarming scenes as trees crash among spectators at The Masters
Deals on Wheels | Drug dealer caught cycling through a red light on stolen child’s bike is jailed
fight for change | Brother of murdered Dublin mum launches foundation to ‘end domestic violence’
please stop | Daughter of man murdered in loyalist feud issues plea after weeks of violence