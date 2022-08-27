Red carpet funeral for ‘Irish' holiday hellraiser who was deported from New Zealand

In one of a string of high-profile incidents, they had been filmed leaving beer bottles and piles of rubbish on Auckland's Takapuna Beach

Hundreds of mourners from Ireland and the UK gathered for the funeral of a man who made headlines across the world three years ago when he was deported from New Zealand after being branded an “unruly tourist”.

James Anthony Nolan – who was known as Jimmy – passed away earlier this month was part of an infamous group accused of trashing a beach, leaving a cafe without paying, damaging their apartment and allegedly stealing a journalist's phone in a 2019 trip which saw the Mayor of Auckland label them “worse than pigs”.

While Nolan lived in the UK, he also had ties to Ireland.

He was found dead earlier this month but the cause of death has not been made public.

A large crowd of people from across Ireland and the UK attended his funeral in Teddington, south west London, on Wednesday.

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to Nolan following a silver gilded carriage through the streets to the cemetery.

Mourners hired a digital billboard truck displaying videos of Nolan as part of the funeral cortege and placed numerous large elaborate floral displays beside his grave before carrying his silver-coloured coffin down a red carpet to his final resting place.

His sister Isabella paid tribute to him online following the funeral saying: “My beautiful baby brother he’s all the company I’ll ever want.”

She said her was forever in her heart before adding: “You was like my own child to me.”

Nolan was part of a group who hit the headlines in 2019 over a trip to New Zealand.

In one of a string of high-profile incidents, they had been filmed leaving beer bottles and piles of rubbish on Auckland's Takapuna Beach.

A young boy in the group also threatened to “knock the brains out” of a woman who had filmed them, while the family were also accused of putting ants and hair in restaurant meals to avoid paying the bill.

Their stint of mayhem across New Zealand led to the group being labelled 'a*******' and “trash” by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

His family's antics became so well-known among locals that a 10,000-strong petition was started demanding “Deport the unruly tourists”.

At the time, the group were described as Irish, but it was later confirmed that they had UK passports.

Nolan along with four others were served with 28-day deportation liability notices by New Zealand's immigration service before leaving to return to the UK the following month.

Nolan had been accused of involvement in a roofing scam while in New Zealand.

He had been charged with fraud, assault and dangerous driving offences but left the country using someone else’s passport before going to court.