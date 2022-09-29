Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death confirmed as death cert extract released
The document noted the time of the queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm
Queen Elizabeth II died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed.
The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm.
When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was with the head of state in her last moments.
Anne, who accompanied her mother’s coffin as it travelled from Balmoral to London, via Edinburgh, said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”
The princess is named as the “informant” on the document and would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.
The British monarch was laid to rest on September 19, following 70 years of service, after family, friends and the nation said a fond farewell to the late monarch.
