Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death confirmed as death cert extract released

Queen Elizabeth II died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed.

The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm.

When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was with the head of state in her last moments.

Photo issued by National Records of Scotland of the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II which reveals that her cause of death was old age — © PA

Anne, who accompanied her mother’s coffin as it travelled from Balmoral to London, via Edinburgh, said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

The princess is named as the “informant” on the document and would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.

The British monarch was laid to rest on September 19, following 70 years of service, after family, friends and the nation said a fond farewell to the late monarch.