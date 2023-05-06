Prince Harry pictured making dash for airport as soon as coronation ceremony finished

The Duke of Sussex (38) was relegated to the third row for the ceremony, alongside the shamed Duke of York, Andrew

Prince Harry his cousins and Prince Andrew at the ceremony — © PA

William and Kate with two of their children — © Getty Images

Prince Harry didn’t hang around to celebrate his father’s historic day yesterday as he made a dash to the airport the moment the service in Westminster Abbey ended.

The Duke of Sussex (38) was pictured racing back to California following an awkward appearance at King Charles III’s coronation, where he had been relegated to the third row for the ceremony.

He had been spotted by a lip reader saying to Princesses Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank that he was heading “straight to the airport” as they waited for the service to start.

The King’s youngest son put on a brave face as he smiled throughout the day and waved as he climbed into a black vehicle that whisked him to Heathrow immediately after the event.

King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies — © Getty Images

It is believed the Duke boarded a British Airways flight to Los Angeles International as he was keen to get back to his wife Meghan Markle in Montecito so they could celebrate the birthday of their son, Archie, who turned four yesterday.

And while his sibling took centre stage alongside a radiant Kate Middleton, Harry, who had no formal role in the day’s proceedings as he is no longer a working royal, endured a solo walk down the aisle to take his seat next to his cousins.

He had entered the church in good spirits and was seen laughing and smiling alongside Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Harry seated in the third row — © Getty Images

Harry appeared to bow his head as the newly-anointed king walked past him on his way out of the abbey.

But, another body language expert said Prince Harry appeared to be “out of step with the others around him” with his nervous walk described as a “sure sign he was on his own,” according to Carole Railton.

William and Kate were in the front row at the abbey for the historic ceremony, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Harry was seated between Eugenie’s husband Mr Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra, the cousin of the late Queen who has not worked as a royal for 10 years.

Also in the third row, at the other end from Harry, was the shamed Duke of York, Andrew, who stopped using the title His Royal Highness in an official capacity in January 2022.

It was not the only awkward experience endured by the guests, with US singer Katy Perry appearing to lose her footing as she departed the king and queen’s coronation service.

The pop star, who was wearing a bespoke lilac skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood, nearly took a tumble on her way out of the service on front of a TV audience of millions.

And there was even another awkward moment for our own Leo Varadkar who was caught on camera picking his nose while walking along with his partner Matt.

A BBC clip showing the Taoiseach clearly exploring his nostril with his finger quickly went viral within moments of it being shared online.

Queen Camilla departs the Coronation service — © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It was an embarrassing blip for Mr Varadkar, who had attended the glittering coronation service in Westminster Abbey in London with President Michael D Higgins.

They had also been present at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday when they spoke to Charles and members of the UK Government.

The Taoiseach said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.

Singer Katy Perry tripped — © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.”

The service was attended by more than 2,000 guests with TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donelly, actress Emma Thompson, composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber, actress Judi Dench and presenter Stephen Fry among the host of famous faces.

Australian musician Nick Cave, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, BBC director-general Tim Davie, actress Joanna Lumley, TV host Jay Blades and singer Lionel Richie, who is also on the bill for the coronation concert, were also on the guest list.