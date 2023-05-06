Prince Andrew is booed as he is driven down The Mall for coronation
Andrew was driven down The Mall in a state car towards Westminster Abbey, with members of the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace booing as he went past.
The Duke of York was booed as he was driven to the coronation ceremony of his brother the King.
Andrew was driven down The Mall in a state car towards Westminster Abbey, with members of the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace booing as he went past.
Buckingham Palace had earlier said Andrew and his nephew the Duke of Sussex would not have any formal role at the event as they are no longer working royals.
Andrew stepped away from public life after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Virginia Giuffre also sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.
Andrew denied the claims but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.
Today's Headlines
cash n burn | Judge orders €7,000 seized during garda raid to be returned to convicted drug dealer
Dun for | Video shows moment gangster Ger Dundon was caught driving van holding blackmail victim
'little rockstar’ | Conor McGregor wishes ‘superstar’ son happy birthday as Conor Jnr joins Instagram
'friends of ireland' | King Charles meets Michael D Higgins as President and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attend coronation
Close Watch | Garda Representative boss says GSOC needs to be monitored after Hutch-party probe
MAJOR HAUL | Two arrested and €750k cannabis seized in anti-gang crackdown in Dublin
'chilling' | Men who hired assassin for Dubai-based 'Mr Big' in ‘movie-like’ plot face jail
Hab-boo boo | Sophie Habboo says wedding drama with Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams was ‘so stupid’
Life and crimes | How Ger Dundon rose from being a McCarthy/Dundon courier to a powerful dangerous gangster
Three Jeers | Prince Andrew is booed as he is driven down The Mall for coronation