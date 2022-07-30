President Biden tests positive for Covid-19 just days after leaving isolation

His physician Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Mr Biden ‘has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well’

US president Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again this evening, just three days after he was cleared to leave coronavirus isolation.

The White House confirmed the rare case of “rebound” after the 79-year-old president was treated with an anti-viral drug.

However, his physician Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Mr Biden “has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well”.

Mr Biden will re-enter isolation for least five days, in accordance with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

After being treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, and testing negative for the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday, the President was cleared to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

His positive tests puts him among the minority of those prescribed the drug to experience a rebound case.

Mr Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose on March 30.